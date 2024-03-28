Peda out | dubbio Fiordaliso Per la Spal ora è emergenza

Peda out

Peda out, dubbio Fiordaliso. Per la Spal ora è emergenza (Di giovedì 28 marzo 2024) Anche allo stadio Del Conero la Spal sarà costretta a fare i conti con una lunga serie di assenze, peraltro nuovamente concentrate nello stesso reparto. Se sabato scorso l’emergenza riguardava difesa e centrocampo, stavolta mister Di Carlo deve fare la conta dei giocatori disponibili nella propria retroguardia. Rispetto al match con gli apuani rientra dalla squalifica Tripaldelli, ma Bruscagin resterà ai box a tempo indeterminato, Peda non ha ancora risolto i problemi alla caviglia che lo hanno costretto a rientrare anzitempo dalla parentesi con la Polonia Under 21 e per Fiordaliso una decisione verrà presa soltanto in extremis. Di sicuro nel corso della settimana finora non si è allenato con la squadra a causa di un problemino muscolare rimediato con la Carrarese: le sue condizioni saranno valutate fino all’ultimo ...
