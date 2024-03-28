Orlando | my political biography | il film di Paul B Preciado sulla transizione di genere

Orlando, my political biography: il film di Paul B. Preciado sulla transizione di genere (Di giovedì 28 marzo 2024) Arriva, dal 30 marzo al 7 aprile, al cinema La Compagnia di Firenze (via Cavour 50/r), il film Orlando, my polical biography firmato dal regista ed intellettuale Paul B. Preciado, un film che vuole indagare su identità di genere, rivoluzione identitaria e sessuale non binaria, e fluidità della socie
