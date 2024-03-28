My Time at Sandrock: Recensione, Gameplay Trailer e Screenshot (Di giovedì 28 marzo 2024)
Nel deserto inospitale di Sandrock, dove la sabbia rossa abbraccia terre aride e le tempeste danzano come furiosi cicloni, si cela una comunità in cerca di rinascita. Dopo un cataclisma che ha sconvolto il mondo, gli abitanti hanno abbandonato la tecnologia del passato per abbracciare una vita più semplice, sostenibile e comunitaria. È in questo scenario postapocalittico che il nostro viaggio inizia.
My Time at SandrockRecensione
“My Time at Sandrock” trasporta i giocatori in un mondo desertico avvolto da tempeste di sabbia, un luogo intriso di mistero e promesse di una nuova vita. Questo sequel di “My Time at Portia” offre un’esperienza ricca e avvincente che unisce l’atmosfera rilassante dei simulatori di vita e agricoltura con elementi avventurosi e di ...Leggi tutta la notizia su gamerbrain
Palia: free cozy game arrives on Steam after Nintendo Switch launch - That means a world they can explore at their own pace for hours on end, which My Time at Sandrock and other modern titans of the genre offer. Like that game, Palia’s tasks, from fishing to cooking to ...standard.co.uk
New Content for My Time at Sandrock on Nintendo Switch - Sandrock Transformed! - Better Performance, Enhanced Visuals and New Content for My Time at Sandrock on Nintendo Switch Free ...dlh
My Time At Sandrock New Year Better Me’ Update Out Now - Great news for Nintendo Switch owners! Pathea Games and PM Studios have unveiled the arrival of the 'New Year Better Me' update for the Nintendo Switch ...invisioncommunity.co.uk