Michael Polansky | chi è il fidanzato di Lady Gaga con cui ha festeggiato il compleanno

Lady Gaga rings in 38th birthday in style with boyfriend Michael Polansky - Lady Gaga is celebrating another year around the sun. Born Stefani Joanna Angelina Germanotta, the pop icon rang in her 38th birthday with an intimate dinner with her boyfriend Michael Polansky, ...thenews.pk
Lady Gaga’s Birthday Dress Code All Black Everything - Lady Gaga’s birthday dinner was a strictly Heavy Metal affair. Last night, the hitmaker celebrated her 38th trip around the sun in style. And with not a speck of color in sight. Gaga stepped out to ...wmagazine
Lady Gaga slips into an edgy leather coat and HUGE eight-inch platform boots as she celebrates her 38th birthday with her boyfriend Michael Polansky at Giorgio Baldi - The hitmaker slipped into an edgy leather trench coat as she arrived at the swanky eatery with her boyfriend Michael Polansky and a group of pals. Gaga cut a glamorous figure in the fitted black ...dailymail.co.uk