Mayor of Kingstown | il ritorno di Jeremy Renner nel trailer della Stagione 3

Mayor Kingstown

Mayor of Kingstown: il ritorno di Jeremy Renner nel trailer della Stagione 3 (Di giovedì 28 marzo 2024) L'attore torna a recitare a tempo pieno a più di un anno dal terribile incidente di cui era stato vittima Paramount+ ha diffuso in streaming il trailer della Stagione 3 di Mayor of Kingstown, che vede il ritorno di Jeremy Renner alla recitazione a tempo pieno dopo il terribile incidente di cui era stato vittima più di un anno fa. Il popolarissimo show tornerà su Paramount+ il 2 giugno. Insieme a un comunicato stampa dello streamer, è stata mostrata una nuova clip di Mike McLusky, ovvero il protagonista interpretato Renner, che cerca di affrontare alcuni nuovi aspetti della guerra della droga. Kingstown sta esplodendo, letteralmente, e spetta al sindaco andare a fondo in queste tensioni ...
