Humane Ai Pin potrà contare sull’integrazione con Google Foto e Contatti

Humane Pin

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a tuttoandroid©

Fonte : tuttoandroid
Humane Ai Pin potrà contare sull’integrazione con Google Foto e Contatti (Di giovedì 28 marzo 2024) Humane Ai Pin si avvicina, con le spedizioni in arrivo per la metà di aprile l'azienda ha fornito alcuni dettagli sulla propria partnership con Google. L'articolo proviene da TuttoAndroid.
Leggi tutta la notizia su tuttoandroid
  • Humane Pin

    Humane ha annunciato che che l'azienda sta affrontando alcuni ritardi nelle spedizioni dell'AI Pin. Ecco le nuove date. L'articolo Humane annuncia che le spedizioni degli AI Pin subiranno un ... (tuttoandroid)

Humane Ai Pin has Google Photos, Contacts integration - Ahead of the Ai Pin launching in the coming weeks, Humane is detailing more about the experience, including how it will have some basic Google Photos integration. The Humane Ai Pin has a 13-megapixel ...9to5google

Humane shows off AI phone with laser projectors: Cool, but it won't replace your phone - Humane corrected that shortfall earlier this month at SXSW in Austin, Texas, by revealing more details, including a name, new form factor, release date, and price.techspot

One of the Most Anticipated AI Gadgets Now Has a Release Date - The Rabbit R1, one of the most anticipated AI-powered handheld devices, has sold over 100,000 pre-order units since its announcement in January at CES 2024. Now, Rabbit the first R1 units are shipping ...inverse

Video di Tendenza
Video Humane Pin
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.