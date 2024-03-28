Humane Ai Pin potrà contare sull’integrazione con Google Foto e Contatti

Humane Ai Pin has Google Photos, Contacts integration - Ahead of the Ai Pin launching in the coming weeks, Humane is detailing more about the experience, including how it will have some basic Google Photos integration. The Humane Ai Pin has a 13-megapixel ...9to5google

Humane shows off AI phone with laser projectors: Cool, but it won't replace your phone - Humane corrected that shortfall earlier this month at SXSW in Austin, Texas, by revealing more details, including a name, new form factor, release date, and price.techspot

One of the Most Anticipated AI Gadgets Now Has a Release Date - The Rabbit R1, one of the most anticipated AI-powered handheld devices, has sold over 100,000 pre-order units since its announcement in January at CES 2024. Now, Rabbit the first R1 units are shipping ...inverse