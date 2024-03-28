Gearbox Entertainment | team di sviluppo acquisito da Take-Two Interactive

(Di giovedì 28 marzo 2024) L’abbraccio di Embracer Group termina con-Two: come un fulmine a ciel sereno,ha una nuova casa Ci sono stati mesi di rumor sui compratori che Embracer Group stava cercando per, e ora ildiha un nuovo indirizzo verso il quale traslocare: quello di-Two. Per poter mettere mano allo studio che ha dato i natali a Borderlands e ha strappato Duke Nukem Forever al development hell, l’azienda di Strauss Zelnick ha sborsato 460 milioni di dollari. Solo tre anni fa, Embracer Group ha speso 1,3 miliardi per ildi, a patto che raggiungesse traguardi non meglio specificati a fronte di un ...

Borderlands 4 confermato, Take-Two ha comprato gli sviluppatori - Take-Two Interactive ha annunciato l'acquisizione dello sviluppatore Gearbox Entertainment, noto principalmente per l'incredibilmente popolare serie Borderlands, in un affare da 460 milioni di dollari ...tomshw

Take-Two to acquire Borderlands maker Gearbox from Embracer for $460 million - The Swedish group is selling the game developer for a steep discount, having bought it in a deal that valued the business at up to $1.4 billion in 2021. In a separate statement, Embracer said the deal ...aol

Take-Two acquires Gearbox from Embracer - Everyone's favourite publisher without a plan, Embracer, have entered into an agreement to divest Borderlands developer Gearbox Entertainment over to Take-Two for $460 Million.msn