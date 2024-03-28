Gearbox Entertainment | team di sviluppo acquisito da Take-Two Interactive

Gearbox Entertainment

Gearbox Entertainment: team di sviluppo acquisito da Take-Two Interactive (Di giovedì 28 marzo 2024) L’abbraccio di Embracer Group termina con Take-Two Interactive: come un fulmine a ciel sereno, Gearbox Entertainment ha una nuova casa Ci sono stati mesi di rumor sui compratori che Embracer Group stava cercando per Gearbox Entertainment, e ora il team di sviluppo ha un nuovo indirizzo verso il quale traslocare: quello di Take-Two Interactive. Per poter mettere mano allo studio che ha dato i natali a Borderlands e ha strappato Duke Nukem Forever al development hell, l’azienda di Strauss Zelnick ha sborsato 460 milioni di dollari. Solo tre anni fa, Embracer Group ha speso 1,3 miliardi per il team di sviluppo, a patto che raggiungesse traguardi non meglio specificati a fronte di un ...
