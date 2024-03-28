Dracula | A Love Tale | al via le riprese del film di Luc Besson sul celebre vampiro con Caleb Landry Jones

Dracula: A Love Tale, al via le riprese del film di Luc Besson sul celebre vampiro con Caleb Landry Jones (Di giovedì 28 marzo 2024) L'adattamento del mito di Dracula con Caleb Landry Jones e Christoph Waltz targato Luc Besson è già in fase di lavorazione in Finlandia. Il mese scorso è stato annunciato che Luc Besson avrebbe diretto un nuovo adattamento di Dracula, con Caleb Landry Jones e Christoph Waltz. L'intramontabile romanzo di Bram Stoker è stato uno dei preferiti dai cineasti da sempre, e adesso Besson ha confermato che non solo è il suo prossimo progetto, ma che ha già iniziato a lavorarci. Il nuovo film di Dracula che vedrà la star di Dogman Caleb Landry Jones nei panni del Conte vampiro, adatterà la storia classica che ...
