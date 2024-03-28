Londra, 26 Mar. (Adnkronos/Dpa) – Carlo III parteciperà alla messa di Pasqua presso la cappella di San Giorgio a Windsor. La presenza del re segnerà il principale evento pubblico a cui il sovrano ... (calcioweb.eu)
Londra, 25 mar. (Adnkronos) - William ha messo da parte il "problema Harry" per stare vicino a Kate nella sua battaglia contro il cancro. Una fonte vicina alla famiglia reale ha riferito al ... (liberoquotidiano)
Londra, 25 mar. (Adnkronos) – William ha messo da parte il “problema Harry” per stare vicino a Kate nella sua battaglia contro il cancro. Una fonte vicina alla famiglia reale ha riferito al ... (calcioweb.eu)
Daily Crown: re Carlo, 'amicizia importante, soprattutto nel momento del bisogno' - Londra, 28 mar. (Adnkronos) - Camilla sostituirà Carlo partecipando oggi alla funzione del Giovedì Santo nella cattedrale di Worcester. La regina distribuirà monete cerimoniali a 75 uomini e 75 donne ...lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
WATCH: Reds poised to leapfrog Premier League leaders - With Manchester City and Arsenal botsing in the Premier League title race, Liverpool have the kans to retake the lead in the three-horse race for the Crown.dailyvoice.co.za
Anti-monarchy protesters shout ‘down with the Crown’ at Queen Camilla - Protesters shout ‘down with the Crown’ at Queen Camilla as she arrives at Worcester Cathedral. She is arriving for the annual Maundy Service without the King as he continues to undergo cancer ...metro.co.uk