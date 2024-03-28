Daily Crown | re Carlo | ‘amicizia importante | soprattutto nel momento del bisogno’

Daily Crown

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a calcioweb.eu©

Fonte : calcioweb.eu
Daily Crown: re Carlo, ‘amicizia importante, soprattutto nel momento del bisogno’ (Di giovedì 28 marzo 2024) Londra, 28 mar. (Adnkronos) – Camilla sostituirà Carlo partecipando oggi alla funzione del Giovedì Santo nella cattedrale di Worcester. La regina distribuirà monete cerimoniali a 75 uomini e 75 donne a nome del re, secondo una tradizione che risale al IV secolo, anche se l’ultima volta la celebrazione è avvenuta nel 1980. Il re non parteciperà alla cerimonia, tuttavia ha preregistrato un messaggio pasquale personale in quella che sarà la sua prima dichiarazione pubblica da quando la principessa del Galles ha rivelato al mondo la sua diagnosi di cancro.Anch’egli in cura per la malattia, nel suo discorso, che sarà trasmesso in sua assenza, durante una funzione del Royal Maundy, Charles sottolineerà l?importanza degli atti di amicizia, ?soprattutto nel momento del bisogno?. Il re parteciperà alla messa della domenica di Pasqua assieme a ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su calcioweb.eu
  • Daily Crown

    Londra, 26 Mar. (Adnkronos/Dpa) – Carlo III parteciperà alla messa di Pasqua presso la cappella di San Giorgio a Windsor. La presenza del re segnerà il principale evento pubblico a cui il sovrano ... (calcioweb.eu)

  • Daily Crown

    Londra, 25 mar. (Adnkronos) - William ha messo da parte il "problema Harry" per stare vicino a Kate nella sua battaglia contro il cancro. Una fonte vicina alla famiglia reale ha riferito al ... (liberoquotidiano)

  • Daily Crown

    Londra, 25 mar. (Adnkronos) – William ha messo da parte il “problema Harry” per stare vicino a Kate nella sua battaglia contro il cancro. Una fonte vicina alla famiglia reale ha riferito al ... (calcioweb.eu)

Daily Crown: re Carlo, 'amicizia importante, soprattutto nel momento del bisogno' - Londra, 28 mar. (Adnkronos) - Camilla sostituirà Carlo partecipando oggi alla funzione del Giovedì Santo nella cattedrale di Worcester. La regina distribuirà monete cerimoniali a 75 uomini e 75 donne ...lagazzettadelmezzogiorno

WATCH: Reds poised to leapfrog Premier League leaders - With Manchester City and Arsenal botsing in the Premier League title race, Liverpool have the kans to retake the lead in the three-horse race for the Crown.dailyvoice.co.za

Anti-monarchy protesters shout ‘down with the Crown’ at Queen Camilla - Protesters shout ‘down with the Crown’ at Queen Camilla as she arrives at Worcester Cathedral. She is arriving for the annual Maundy Service without the King as he continues to undergo cancer ...metro.co.uk

Video di Tendenza
Video Daily Crown
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.