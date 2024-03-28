Daily Crown | re Carlo | ‘amicizia importante | soprattutto nel momento del bisogno’

(Di giovedì 28 marzo 2024) Londra, 28 mar. (Adnkronos) – Camilla sostituiràpartecipando oggi alla funzione del Giovedì Santo nella cattedrale di Worcester. La regina distribuirà monete cerimoniali a 75 uomini e 75 donne a nome del re, secondo una tradizione che risale al IV secolo, anche se l’ultima volta la celebrazione è avvenuta nel 1980. Il re non parteciperà alla cerimonia, tuttavia ha preregistrato un messaggio pasquale personale in quella che sarà la sua prima dichiarazione pubblica da quando la principessa del Galles ha rivelato al mondo la sua diagnosi di cancro.Anch’egli in cura per la malattia, nel suo discorso, che sarà trasmesso in sua assenza, durante una funzione del Royal Maundy, Charles sottolineerà l?importanza degli atti di amicizia, ?neldel bisogno?. Il re parteciperà alla messa della domenica di Pasqua assieme a ...

