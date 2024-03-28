Chelsea-Burnley sabato 30 marzo 2024 ore 16 | 00 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

Premier League latest news - Tonali betting charge - Just to recap, Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association for alleged breaches of betting rules. The 23-year-old is currently serving a ...bbc.co.uk

Lavia, Gusto, Palmer - Latest Chelsea injury news and return dates for Burnley with massive blow - Chelsea injury news as the Blues see midfielder ruled out for the season but key defender returns to training...read full article. Source: FootballLondon ...football.co.uk

Mauricio Pochettino unhappy with 'surprise' England decision as Chelsea star left injured - Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell suffered a dead leg after playing both games for the Three Lions havingonly recently returning from injury, meaning he faces a race against time to be involved this weeke ...mirror.co.uk