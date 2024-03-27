WWE | Il Tribal Chief Roman Reigns e il Final Boss The Rock saranno assieme nel Tonight Show di Jimmy Fallon

WWE Tribal

WWE: Il Tribal Chief Roman Reigns e il Final Boss The Rock saranno assieme nel Tonight Show di Jimmy Fallon (Di mercoledì 27 marzo 2024) Come rivelato proprio dalla WWE attraverso i propri account ufficiali, il “Tribal ChiefRoman Reigns e il “Final Boss” The Rock, saranno ospiti del The Tonight Show di Jimmy Fallon. Si tratta della prima volta in cui entrambe le star verranno coinvolte in contemporanea all’interno di uno degli spettacoli televisivi più conosciuti e apprezzati della tv americana. We can't wait#WWE #RomanReigns #TheRock #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/50m1N5nYKH— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling ) March 27, 2024 I due saranno coinvolti per pubblicizzare al meglio l’edizione numero 40 di WrestleMania prevista proprio in ...
