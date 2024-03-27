(Di mercoledì 27 marzo 2024) L'attrice Léaha raccontato i motivi per cui haa un ruolo da protagonista in The, il nuovoda. Léaha svelatonon ha recitato nelTheda, con cui ha già collaborato in occasione di Crimes of the Future. Nel 2022 l'attrice era stata annunciata come protagonista del nuovo lungometraggio, venendo poi sostituita da Diane Kruger. Lazione dell'attrice In una nuova intervista a IndieWire, Léaha oratohaa recitare in The ...

The Shrouds: Léa Seydoux spiega perché ha rinunciato al film diretto da David Cronenberg - L'attrice Léa Seydoux ha raccontato i motivi per cui ha rinunciato a un ruolo da protagonista in The Shrouds, il nuovo film diretto da David Cronenberg.movieplayer

Léa Seydoux Explains Why She Dropped Out of David Cronenberg’s ‘The Shrouds’ - "I thought that two French actors speaking English was a bit strange," said Seydoux, who was replaced by Diane Kruger. INTERVIEW ...indiewire

Mystery death of art director - The incident occurred on Tuesday when the body of the businessman Samir Pal was found hanging from a tree at nearby Tollykhola area where he used to run a community hall.thestatesman