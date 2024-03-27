The Shrouds | Léa Seydoux spiega perché ha rinunciato al film diretto da David Cronenberg

The Shrouds

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

Fonte : movieplayer
The Shrouds: Léa Seydoux spiega perché ha rinunciato al film diretto da David Cronenberg (Di mercoledì 27 marzo 2024) L'attrice Léa Seydoux ha raccontato i motivi per cui ha rinunciato a un ruolo da protagonista in The Shrouds, il nuovo film diretto da David Cronenberg. Léa Seydoux ha svelato perché non ha recitato nel film The Shrouds diretto da David Cronenberg, con cui ha già collaborato in occasione di Crimes of the Future. Nel 2022 l'attrice era stata annunciata come protagonista del nuovo lungometraggio, venendo poi sostituita da Diane Kruger. La spiegazione dell'attrice In una nuova intervista a IndieWire, Léa Seydoux ha ora spiegato perché ha rinunciato a recitare in The ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer
  • The Shrouds

    La prima foto da brivido di The Shrouds, il nuovo film di David Cronenberg, è stata diffusa, e mostra uno scenario luttuoso che anticipa l’ultimo thriller del leggendario regista. Non c’è ancora una ... (cinemaserietv)

  • The Shrouds

    Online è stata condivisa la prima foto del film The Shrouds, il progetto di David Cronenberg con Vincent Cassel e Diane Kruger. David Cronenberg è ritornato alla regia con The Shrouds e online è ... (movieplayer)

The Shrouds: Léa Seydoux spiega perché ha rinunciato al film diretto da David Cronenberg - L'attrice Léa Seydoux ha raccontato i motivi per cui ha rinunciato a un ruolo da protagonista in The Shrouds, il nuovo film diretto da David Cronenberg.movieplayer

Léa Seydoux Explains Why She Dropped Out of David Cronenberg’s ‘The Shrouds’ - "I thought that two French actors speaking English was a bit strange," said Seydoux, who was replaced by Diane Kruger. INTERVIEW ...indiewire

Mystery death of art director - The incident occurred on Tuesday when the body of the businessman Samir Pal was found hanging from a tree at nearby Tollykhola area where he used to run a community hall.thestatesman

Video di Tendenza
Video The Shrouds
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.