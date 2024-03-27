Race for the Cure 2024 | per il 25esimo anniversario si corre la 10 km competitiva

(Di mercoledì 27 marzo 2024) Roma – Torna lafor thea Roma il 9,10,11 e 12 maggio, al Circo Massimo. E di nuovo lo fa per sensibilizzare la ricerca e la prevenzione del tumore al seno. Per l’edizione del, oltre alle partecipazioni consuete e non competitive, la manifestazione diventa una Gara Nazionale su un percorso misurato di 10 km. La gara su questa distanza è aperta per i tesserati Fidal, RunCard standard, RunCard Eps ma non ai soli tesserati con Ente di Promozione Sportiva. Il link per l’iscrizione (clicca per ingrandire)

Nurmi and Viren celebrate the return of The Phantom Finn's 1924 Olympic golds to Paris - Mika Nurmi was in the heart of the French capital for the public opening of an exhibition in which his grandfather's Paris 1924 Olympic gold medals are the centrepiece ...worldathletics

NHL playoff standings: A must-win game for the Sabres - Buffalo still has a playoff chance -- but must string together many more wins. Plus, updated playoff projections, draft lottery standings, more.espn

AI ethical review should empower innovation—not prevent it - A robust AI ethics review board and process can serve as indispensable tools for companies aiming to adopt a comprehensive approach to responsible innovation.fastcompany