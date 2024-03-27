Race for the Cure 2024 | per il 25esimo anniversario si corre la 10 km competitiva

Race for the Cure 2024, per il 25esimo anniversario si corre la 10 km competitiva (Di mercoledì 27 marzo 2024) Roma – Torna la Race for the Cure a Roma il 9,10,11 e 12 maggio, al Circo Massimo. E di nuovo lo fa per sensibilizzare la ricerca e la prevenzione del tumore al seno. Per l’edizione del 2024, oltre alle partecipazioni consuete e non competitive, la manifestazione diventa una Gara Nazionale su un percorso misurato di 10 km. La gara su questa distanza è aperta per i tesserati Fidal, RunCard standard, RunCard Eps  ma non ai soli tesserati con Ente di Promozione Sportiva. Il link per l’iscrizione (clicca per ingrandire)
