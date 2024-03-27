“Make America Pray Again” | il nuovo business di Donald Trump | vendere bibbie a 59 | 99 dollari l’una con il cantante country Lee Greenwood

NIS America ha annunciato che RPG MAKER WITH verrà rilasciato nel corso dell’autunno 2024 su Nintendo Switch e nel 2025 su PS4 e PS5. La società ha aggiunto che questo strumento farà la felicità di ... (game-experience)
Il successo della serie tv Doc - Nelle tue mani sbarca anche all’estero. Fox sta preparando il rifacimento della popolare serie tutta italiana con Luca Argentero. A recitare nei panni del ... (fanpage)
Ebbene sì, sembra proprio che Lionsgate, casa produttrice di American Psycho, sia intenzionata a girare un remake dell’originale in chiave moderna, per essere più affine al gusto delle nuove ... (screenworld)
Stock up, stock down for USMNT players, England, Brazil and other teams during the international break - Happy Wednesday! The final spots at Euro 2024 are set with Georgia, Ukraine and Poland booking their tickets. I'm Chuck Booth with the latest edition of the Golazo XI Newsletter as the international ...cbssports
100+ Sequoia Clients Named to Forbes 2024 America's Best Startup Employers List - Sequoia, the pioneer in total benefits and compensation, today announced that more than 100 of its clients were honored on Forbes 2024 America's Best Startup Employers ...lelezard
What Malcolm X (would have) said about DEI: Reckon Report - DEI probably won't overtake the economy, abortion rights or Gaza as a top animating issue in this year's issue. But if you think about the voting blocs anti-DEI pushes are aimed at, it Makes all the ...masslive