Kings World Cup 2024: parteciperanno anche Eden Hazard e Rio Ferdinand (Di mercoledì 27 marzo 2024) anche Eden Hazard e Rio Ferdinand parteciperanno alla Kings World Cup, in programma in Messico dal 26 maggio all’8 giugno. Il belga giocherà nel Deptostra FC, squadra della presidente Céline Dept, content creator con la fan base più grande al mondo. L’inglese sarà invece invece co-presidente di Five FC insieme a Jeremy Lynch, uno dei principali creator del Regno Unito.  Metà dei 12 invitati sono già stati annunciati e, insieme alle 10 squadre dei Kings in Spagna e alle altre 10 della Kings League Americana, formeranno le 32 squadre qualificate che parteciperanno alla Kings World Cup. La Kings World Cup vedrà la partecipazione di alcuni dei più grandi ...
