Kings World Cup 2024 | parteciperanno anche Eden Hazard e Rio Ferdinand

Virat Kohli's Cheeky Dig At Critics Over His T20 World Cup Spot - Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Punjab Kings by four wickets to register their first win of IPL 2024. It was senior players Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik who shone with the bat to take RCB home.firstpost

When Prabhas Wanted A ‘Love Marriage’ After Getting 5000 Marriage Proposals After Baahubali: “My Mom Wants Me To…” - In 2022, Prabhas revealed that after Baahubali, he was flooded with 5000 marriage proposals! Yes, you read it right! The Saaho actor was baffled by so many marriage proposals that came his way. As ...koimoi

IPL 2024: CSK batting coach Michael Hussey reveals why M S Dhoni is coming in to bat at No 8 - Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey said that the 'Impact Player' rule has lengthened their batting order, allowing former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni to come in as late as number eight ...deccanherald