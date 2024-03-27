Golf | DP World Tour | sette azzurri all’Hero Indian Open

Da Singapore all’India, continua l’Asian Swing del DP World Tour 2024. Il circuito Golfistico itinerante sbarca a Dehli per l’Hero Indian Open, torneo che si concluderà la domenica di Pasqua, per ... (oasport)
Dopo il secondo round del Singapore Classic, torneo sul DP World Tour di Golf, in vetta con 135 (-9) colpi ci sono gli inglesi Andy Sullivan (72 63) e Richard Mansell (66 69), insieme al tedesco ... (sportface)
Edenvale, 10 marzo 2024 – Sale sempre più in alto il Golf azzurro nel mondo. Matteo Manassero realizza una grande impresa e torna al successo nel DP World Tour, dopo dieci anni. L’Azzurro, e ... (ilfaroonline)
Wilson Infinite Putters: Updated for 2024 - The 2024 Wilson Infinite putters all feature a two-toned black PVD finish and a double-milled face. There are nine models: three blades, one mini-mallet and three full mallets. The lineup also ...mygolfspy
Golf betting tips: Houston Open and Hero Indian Open - This week our expert’s Golf betting tips cover the PGA Tour Houston Open and the DP World Tour Hero Indian Open ...telegraph.co.uk
Cricket World Cup comes to New York, Dallas - and Lauderhill - For the first time ever, the U.S. will host matches for the T20 Cricket World Cup this summer — and the four South Florida fixtures won’t be held in Miami or Ft. Lauderdale, but rather in Lauderhill, ...wlrn