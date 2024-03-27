Golf | DP World Tour | sette azzurri all’Hero Indian Open

(Di mercoledì 27 marzo 2024) Tutto pronto per l’Hero, a New Delhi, tappa valida per il circuito del DPdi, in programma da domani a domenica 31 marzo. Al via ci sonoitaliani: Matteo Manassero, Guido Migliozzi, Edoardo Molinari, Francesco Laporta, Andrea Pavan, Lorenzo Scalise e Filippo Celli. Tra gli assenti Marcel Siem, campione in questo evento nel 2023 e reduce da un intervento chirurgico per via di un problema all’anca. Ci sarà però il suo connazionale Yannik Paul, lo scorso anno superato di un solo colpo. Montepremi di 2.500.000 dollari, di cui 382.500 destinati al vincitore. SportFace.

