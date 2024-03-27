“Civil War” e tutte quelle donne che hanno raccontato in prima linea la guerra

Civil War

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a news.robadadonne©

Fonte : news.robadadonne
“Civil War” e tutte quelle donne che hanno raccontato in prima linea la guerra (Di mercoledì 27 marzo 2024) Se Marie Colvin, a cui è stato dedicato il bel biopic con Rosamunde Pike A Private War, diretto da Matthew Heineman, e Lee Miller, presto omaggiata sul grande schermo grazie all’attesissimo film diretto da Ellen Kuras, con Kate Winslet nei panni della leggendaria modella e fotografa, sembrano essere le figure a cui maggiormente si ispira l’immaginaria Lee Smith interpretata da Kirsten Dunst, in Civil War film scritto e diretto da Alex Garland, sono tante le reporter che hanno consacrato – e spesso immolato – la propria vita a raccontare in prima linea la guerra. Qualche nome? Margareth Bourke-White, fotografa dai tanti record: prima donna a lavorare per il settimanale Life, prima straniera a fotografare in U, prima corrispondente di ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su news.robadadonne
  • Civil War

    Il film: Civil War, 2024. Regia: Alex Garland. Genere: Drammatico, Azione. Cast: Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Nick Offerman, Jesse Plemons. Durata: 109 ... (cinemaserietv)

  • Civil War

    Debutterà il 18 aprile nelle sale italiane con 01 Distribution questo potentissimo film con Kirsten Dunst e Cailey Spaeny che racconta di alcuni giornalisti nel mezzo di una nuova guerra Civile ... (comingsoon)

  • Civil War

    La nostra recensione di Civil War, il nuovo straordinario film di Alex Garland con Kirsten Dunst, Cailee Spaeny e Wagner Moura alle prese con una seconda guerra Civile statunitense: coniugare ... (spettacolo.eu)

UConn has the resume of a college basketball blue blood, but is it one - San Diego State's Sweet 16 opponent in Boston is the defending national champion and still trying to prove its place in college basketball's hierarchy ...sandiegouniontribune

Taiwan commissions 2 new navy ships as safeguards against rising threat from China - Taiwan has commissioned two new navy ships as a safeguard against the rising threat from China, which has been ratcheting up its naval and air force missions around the island that it claims as its ow ...wsbradio

Jose Mourinho responds to Chelsea fans calling for his return - Jose Mourinho has responded to chants from Chelsea fans calling for his return. Sections of the club’s support were heard singing Mourinho’s name during the 2-2 draw at Brentford earlier this month ...standard.co.uk

Video di Tendenza
Video Civil War
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.