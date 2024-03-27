Circle to Search è la funzionalità Galaxy AI più popolare | ma è di Google

Circle to Search è la funzionalità Galaxy AI più popolare, ma è di Google (Di mercoledì 27 marzo 2024) Samsung ha affermato che Circle to Search ha rivoluzionato il modo in cui gli utenti effettuano ricerche sul Web, ma il prodotto è di Google. L'articolo proviene da TuttoAndroid.
