WWE | Dustin Rhodes commenta il finale di RAW

WWE Dustin

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Fonte : zonawrestling
WWE: Dustin Rhodes commenta il finale di RAW (Di martedì 26 marzo 2024) Dopo il segmento sul finale di RAW visto la scorsa notte, non poteva non intervenire il fratello maggiore di Cody Rhodes, Dustin. Famoso per il suo percorso in WWE con il ring name di Goldust, Dustin Rhodes ha scritto quanto segue sul proprio profilo X subito dopo aver assistito attraverso USA Network al massacro di The Rock ai danni del fratellino. You son of a bitch— Dustin Rhodes (@DustinRhodes) March 26, 2024 Ovviamente non occorre una traduzione per capire la direzione del messaggio e il suo senso.
Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

Dustin Rhodes' appearance announced for WrestleMania 40 weekend amid WWE return speculation - Dustin Rhodes has just revealed some exciting news amid speculation that he might return to WWE. Rhodes is currently an active member of the AEW roster.msn

Is Cody Rhodes the Only Child of His Father WWE Legend Dusty Rhodes - Cody Rhodes belongs to one of the families that are popularly known in the wrestling world. His father, Dusty Rhodes, was one of the legendary wrestlers of his time, and he left behind a legacy for ...msn

Dustin Rhodes Recalls 'Deafening' Reaction To New AEW Star's Debut - Dustin Rhodes was backstage for Mercedes Mone's AEW debut on "Dynamite: Big Business," and he recalled the crowd reaction being extremely loud.wrestlinginc

Video di Tendenza
Video WWE Dustin
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.