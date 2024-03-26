WWE | Dustin Rhodes commenta il finale di RAW

(Di martedì 26 marzo 2024) Dopo il segmento suldi RAW visto la scorsa notte, non poteva non intervenire il fratello maggiore di Cody. Famoso per il suo percorso in WWE con il ring name di Goldust,ha scritto quanto segue sul proprio profilo X subito dopo aver assistito attraverso USA Network al massacro di The Rock ai danni del fratellino. You son of a bitch—(@) March 26, 2024 Ovviamente non occorre una traduzione per capire la direzione del messaggio e il suo senso.

