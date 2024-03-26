WWE | Carmelo Hayes direzione main roster | la rivalità con Trick Williams continuerà a Raw o Smackdown?

WWE: Carmelo Hayes direzione main roster, la rivalità con Trick Williams continuerà a Raw o Smackdown? (Di martedì 26 marzo 2024) Nonostante i diversi match combattuti a Smackdown a cavallo tra il 2023 ed il 2024, Carmelo Hayes resterà ancora a NXT nei prossimi mesi, almeno fino all’estate quando, secondo Fightful, per Mello si spalancheranno le porte del main roster a “tempo pieno“. Le voci di corridoio in merito riportano addirittura come anche Trick Williams possa seguire le orme del suo ormai ex partner, continuando la rivalità con lo stesso Hayes nel main roster. Ad oggi, nonostante non sia ancora confermato al 100%, l’incontro tra i due dovrebbe essere il main event di Stand & Deliver, premium live event di NXT in programma il prossimo 6 aprile qualche ora prima di Wrestlemania Saturday. Se il ...
