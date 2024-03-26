WWE | Carmelo Hayes direzione main roster | la rivalità con Trick Williams continuerà a Raw o Smackdown?

(Di martedì 26 marzo 2024) Nonostante i diversi match combattuti aa cavallo tra il 2023 ed il 2024,resterà ancora a NXT nei prossimi mesi, almeno fino all’estate quando, secondo Fightful, per Mello si spalancheranno le porte dela “tempo pieno“. Le voci di corridoio in merito riportano addirittura come anchepossa seguire le orme del suo ormai ex partner, continuando lacon lo stessonel. Ad oggi, nonostante non sia ancora confermato al 100%, l’incontro tra i due dovrebbe essere ilevent di Stand & Deliver, premium live event di NXT in programma il prossimo 6 aprile qualche ora prima di Wrestlemania Saturday. Se il ...

Backstage News On WWE's Plans For High-Profile NXT Duo At Stand & Deliver And Beyond - WWE is reportedly keen to have a grudge match main event NXT's Stand & Deliver show, while they also have plans for the duo to move to the main roster.wrestlinginc

Carmelo Hayes Scheduled for Promotion to WWE’s Main Roster - Emerging WWE talent Carmelo Hayes is poised to secure a permanent spot on the main roster of WWE in the coming months, as indicated by a recent report. A new article by Corey Brennan on Fightful ...msn

Report – Carmelo Hayes Set For WWE Main Roster Call-Up - According to a report from Fightful Select, Hayes, who is currently involved in a heated feud with Trick Williams, will be called up to either RAW or SmackDown after his match with Williams at the NXT ...ewrestlingnews