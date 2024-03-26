“Separate Rooms”: La Nuova Opera di Guadagnino con Star di “God’s Own Country” (Di martedì 26 marzo 2024)
Due dei più celebrati drammi queer degli ultimi anni – “Chiamami col Tuo Nome” di Luca Guadagnino e “God’s Own Country” di Francis Lee – si uniscono per un nuovo progetto nello stesso genere.
Guadagnino e O’Connor prendono “Stanze Separate”
La stella emergente di “God’s Own Country”, Josh O’Connor, è in trattative per recitare nel prossimo progetto di Guadagnino, intitolato “SeparateRooms”, una Nuova trasposizione cinematografica del romanzo del 1989 dello scrittore italiano Pier Vittorio Tondelli, “Camere Separate”.
Sebbene il contratto non sia ancora stato firmato, O’Connor sta già studiando ...Leggi tutta la notizia su mistermovie
