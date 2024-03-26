Sean ‘P Diddy’ Combs indagato per traffico sessuale

Fonte : periodicodaily
Sean ‘P Diddy’ Combs indagato per traffico sessuale (Di martedì 26 marzo 2024) (Adnkronos) – Indagine federale per traffico sessuale, violenza sessuale e sollecitazione e distribuzione di narcotici e armi da fuoco illegali per il rapper e produttore discografico Sean 'P Diddy' Combs, noto in passato anche con lo pseudonimo di Puff Daddy. A quanto riferisce una fonte a Nbc News, in relazione all'inchiesta sono già stati ascoltati
Leggi tutta la notizia su periodicodaily

Aerial footage shows raids at Sean 'Diddy' Combs's properties - US Homeland Security Investigations raided properties connected to rap mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs' in Los Angeles and Miami on Monday. Authorities said the raids were part of an ongoing investigation.bbc

Homes of Sean 'Diddy' Combs searched by federal officials, sources say - A source said the music mogul is the subject of a federal investigation after three women and a man were interviewed in relation to allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault, and the solicitation ...nbcnews

Feds search SeanDiddy’ Combs’ properties as part of sex trafficking probe - NEW YORK (AP) — Two properties belonging to rapper SeanDiddy” Combs in Los Angeles and Miami were searched Monday by federal Homeland Security Investigations agents and other law enforcement as part ...courthousenews

Video di Tendenza
Video Sean Diddy’
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.