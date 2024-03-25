Towers Story | a Lucca finalmente il primo ciak del film di Peter Greenaway con Dustin Hoffman e Helen Hunt

Towers Story

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a comingsoon©

Fonte : comingsoon
Towers Story: a Lucca finalmente il primo ciak del film di Peter Greenaway con Dustin Hoffman e Helen Hunt (Di lunedì 25 marzo 2024) Dopo uno stop e un rinvio che aveva fatto preoccupare tutti, iniziano lunedì 25 marzo nel centro storico di Lucca le riprese del film che vede il ritorno di Peter Greenaway con i due premi Oscar Dustin Hoffman e Helen Hunt. Ma non solo...
Leggi tutta la notizia su comingsoon
  • Towers Story

    Lucca, 15 marzo 2024 – E’ arrivato a Lucca nella mattina di venerdì 15 marzo. Dustin Hoffman è finalmente in città dopo tanta attesa. Il celebre attore inizierà le riprese di Towers Story, il film ... (lanazione)

South Florida real estate projects in the pipeline for the week of March 22 - Located on the 0.7-acre site at 155 N.E. 10th Street, Miami Worldcenter Block C would total 726,408 square feet. It would feature 280 hotel rooms, 351 luxury condos, 3,500 square feet of retail, 8,000 ...bizjournals

New ER, tower open at Tennova North Knoxville Medical Center - Tennova North Knoxville Medical Center celebrated a new, expanded emergency room and 4-Story patient tower on March 21, and new patients were accepted officially on March 23. The new building, located ...knoxfocus

Geomagnetic storm from solar flare could disrupt Earth's aircraft communications - A solar flare could cause a geomagnetic storm that might mess with radio communications but could also create a beautiful aurora, according to space weather forecasters. They've issued a space storm ...msn

Video di Tendenza
Video Towers Story
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.