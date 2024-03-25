Kung Fu Panda 4 è il re del box office in Italia | dieci anni dopo nessuno lo batte

Kung Fu Panda 4 è il re del box office in Italia, dieci anni dopo nessuno lo batte (Di lunedì 25 marzo 2024) Il film prodotto da Dreamworks Animation, con la voce di Fabio Volo nel ruolo di Po, è giunto al suo quarto capitolo e continua a conquistare il pubblico Italiano e a macinare consensi.
