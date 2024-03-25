(Di lunedì 25 marzo 2024) BARCELONA and SEOUL, South Korea, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/(CEO Seong-jun Byun and Yeon-soo Kim) plans to make ain, aartificial intelligence (AI)announced on the 25th that it has signed anagreement in Barcelona, Spain, with's CEO Yeon-soo Kim and's CEO Javier Mira in attendance. Thisagreement will allowto make equitys inand secure exclusive business rights toin the APAC region. Listed simultaneously on theand French stock ...

Hancom announces strategic investment in Spanish AI biometric company FacePhi - BARCELONA and SEOUL, South Korea, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hancom (CEO Seong-jun Byun and Yeon-soo Kim) plans to make a strategic investment in FacePhi, a Spanish artificial intelligence (AI) ...adnkronos

First Patient Dosed in Italian Named Patient (Early Access) Program for TLX250-CDx, Telix's Kidney Cancer Imaging Agent - Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited today announces that the first patient has been dosed in its named patient program in Italy for TLX250-CDx (89Zr-DFO-girentuximab, Zircaixtm[1]). TLX250-CDx is the ...lelezard

ONO PHARMA announces Enrollment is Complete for the First Arm of the PROSPECT Study of Tirabrutinib in U.S. Patients with Relapsed or Refractory PCNSL - ONO Pharmaceuticals, Co., Ltd. today announced it has completed target patient enrollment of the first arm (Part A) of the PROSPECT Study, a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy ...lelezard