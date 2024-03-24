Sir Jim Ratcliffe vuole dare al centrocampista del Manchester United Scott McTominay un nuovo contratto

Sir Jim Ratcliffe vuole dare al centrocampista del Manchester United Scott McTominay un nuovo contratto (Di domenica 24 marzo 2024) Abbiamo tradotto per voi questo articolo: Sir Jim Ratcliffe vuole legare Scott McTominay a un nuovo contratto con il Manchester United dopo la sua grande forma in questa stagione. Il 27enne centrocampista del Manchester United Scott McTominay ha 15 mesi rimanenti sul suo attuale contratto da £ 60.000 a settimana, con il club che ha un’opzione per estenderlo per un altro anno. Il nazionale scozzese, che in precedenza era considerato in eccedenza, è diventato essenziale per il centrocampo del Manchester United di Erik ten Hag. McTominay ha impressionato con nove gol in tutte le competizioni in questa ...
