Fa notizia quanto riportato poco fa sul web: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spera che il successore Erik ten Hag sia bravo e dice che è improbabile che Sir Jim Ratcliffe abbia una “bacchetta ... (justcalcio)
Abbiamo tradotto per voi questo articolo: Il nuovo proprietario del Man United, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, ha grandi ambizioni affinché il club di Manchester superi il Manchester City dopo aver ... (justcalcio)
Breaking: Il Manchester United è sul punto di fare un grande passo avanti nel rimodellamento della squadra. La partecipazione di Sir Jim Ratcliffe nel club è stata finalmente ratificata con Omar ... (justcalcio)
Mason Greenwood: Man Utd ‘approached’ by Champions League giants with shock swap deal on cards - Manchester United have reportedly been approached by Juventus for Mason Greenwood and amid claims Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ready to discuss a high-profile swap.teamtalk
Scott McTominay set to double his wages after Sir Jim Ratcliffe takes contract decision - “Manchester United have decided to keep Scott McTominay – and give him a new deal in the process. “His form has not only ensured he is firmly back in favour with under-pressure Dutch coach Ten Hag, it ...thepeoplesperson
Man Utd star forces Erik ten Hag into embarrassing 'U-turn' with Ratcliffe set to pay out - Scott McTominay is reportedly set to remain at Manchester United beyond this season, despite being put up for sale Erik ten Hag previously. Sir Jim Ratcliffe has wasted no time in making significant ...express.co.uk