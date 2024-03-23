The Last Rifleman – Ritorno in Normandia | la recensione | un viaggio nella memoria

> Presentato al Belfast Film Festival 2023, sbarca oggi in anteprima su Sky The Last Rifleman – Ritorno in Normandia, pellicola diretta da Terry Loane con protagonista Pierce Brosnan. Brosnan qui interpreta Artie Crawford, un veterano della Seconda Guerra Mondiale che, ...Leggi tutta la notizia su cinemaserietv
Questa sera su Sky Cinema Uno HD alle 21:15 sul canale 301 e su Sky Cinema Drama HD alle 21:45 sul canale 308, potrai vedere "The Last Rifleman - Ritorno in Normandia", un film originale di Sky con ... (digital-news)
The Last Wife (L’ultima moglie), film vietnamita in streaming su Netflix in questi giorni, del pluripremiato Victor Vu, giovane regista di origine americana-vietnamita, racconta le sofferenze di una ... (gamberorosso)
Jyamma Games ha pubblicato un nuovo trailer di Enotria: The Last Song, dove ha rivelato la nuova data di uscita del gioco, fissata nella giornata del 21 Agosto 2024 su PlayStation 5 e PC tramite ... (game-experience)
A total eclipse is near. For some, it's evidence of higher power. For others it's a warning - Eclipses were once seen as foreboding, sometimes linked to major religious events. Here's how they still offer spiritual significance for some today.usatoday
Seton Hall plays North Texas in NIT - Pregame analysis and predictions of the North Texas Mean Green vs. Seton Hall Pirates NCAAM game to be played on March 23, 2024 on ESPN.espn
Yorkshire Dales tourist trail planned to highlight lime works history - Plans have been unveiled for a tourist trail taking in the lime-working history of the Yorkshire Dales. North Yorkshire Council unveiled £310,000 plans for the trail around the Langcliffe Quarry site ...bbc.co.uk