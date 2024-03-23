Barbie The Icon Celebration 2024 | l’opera completa sulla bambola icona e interprete dell’evoluzione della società

Barbie. The Icon Celebration 2024, l’opera completa sulla bambola icona e interprete dell’evoluzione della società (Di sabato 23 marzo 2024) Il 22 marzo esce Barbie The Icon Celebration 2024, la versione aggiornata del libro di  Massimiliano Capella, edito da 24 Ore Cultura,  in occasione del 65° anniversario della bambola; Icona pop e simbolo di libertà ed emancipazione. Barbie The Icon Celebration 2024: un viaggio nel mondo della celebre bambola Editore: 24 ORE Cultura, Ufficio stampa  ddlArtsTutte le ex bambine cresciute dagli anni ’60 fino agli anni ’90, inizi del 2000, sanno bene che l’oggetto del desiderio di ogni bimba era solo uno: la Barbie. Ma perché una bambola, all’apparenza normale come tante altre, è diventata così celebre e amata da grandi e piccini? ...
