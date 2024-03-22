The Veil | Elisabeth Moss è una spia nel trailer della nuova serie di Steven Knight

The Veil

The Veil: Elisabeth Moss è una spia nel trailer della nuova serie di Steven Knight (Di venerdì 22 marzo 2024) Elisabeth Moss veste i panni di una spia che si ritrova coinvolta in un’intricata rete di segreti nella nuova serie limitata scritta da Steven Knight di cui FX ha condiviso il primo trailer. The Veil, questo il titolo, debutterà con due episodi martedì 30 aprile, in esclusiva su Hulu. Al fianco della Moss ci saranno anche Yumma Marwan, Alec Secareanu, Thibault de Montalembert, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, James Purefoy, Josh Charles, Joana Ribeiro, Phill Langhorne, Dan Wyllie, Aron von Andrian e Dali Benssalah. <!



> Secondo la sinossi ufficiale, lo show esplorerà il rapporto estremamente testo tra due donne – interpretate da Elisabeth Moss e Yumna Marwan – ...
