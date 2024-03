Cyber Solidarity Act | come la Ue vuole rafforzare la resilienza informatica

Joint press release following the 9th Association Council meeting between the EU and Ukraine - EU and Ukraine issued a joint press release following the 9th Association Council condemning Russian war of aggression against Ukraine and welcoming Ukraine's ongoing engagement in implementing its ...consilium.europa.eu

Is AI Cyber Harassment Endangering Press Freedom in Pakistan - Amidst concerns over the efficacy of legal mechanisms and institutional response, the menace of AI Cyber harassment looms large, threatening the very fabric of press freedom ...cryptopolitan

Ukraine-Russia war live: Putin’s sham election hit by ‘Cyber attack’ as 21 killed in Odesa shelling - seeking to send a signal of unity and Solidarity as Kyiv grapples with a shortage of military resources and Russia votes in an election all but certain to extend president Vladimir Putin’s reign.independent.co.uk