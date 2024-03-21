The Veil | Elisabeth Moss è una spia nel trailer della serie

The Veil: Elisabeth Moss è una spia nel trailer della serie (Di giovedì 21 marzo 2024) Elisabeth Moss è la protagonista della nuova serie intitolata The Veil, in arrivo sugli schermi americani ad aprile, di cui è stato diffuso il trailer. Elisabeth Moss è protagonista della serie The Veil, di cui FX ha condiviso il primo trailer. Il progetto debutterà sugli schermi americani il 30 aprile con i primi due episodi ed è stata scritta da Steven Knight, il creatore di Peaky Blinders. Le prime immagini dello show Nel video promozionale di The Veil si vede Elisabeth Moss nel ruolo di una spia, alle prese con missioni, scontri e situazioni davvero complicate. Nel cast del progetto televisivo ci sono anche Yumma ...
