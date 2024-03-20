EA Sports FC 24 TOTW 27 Elenco Nuove Carte Speciali Inserite Nella Squadra Della Settimana

Sports TOTW

EA Sports FC 24 TOTW 27 Elenco Nuove Carte Speciali Inserite Nella Squadra Della Settimana (Di mercoledì 20 marzo 2024) Federico Valverde, Jamal Musiala e Duván Zapata riceveranno una delle Carte Speciali del TOTW 27 per la popolare modalità Ultimate Team del simulatore calcistico EA Sports FC 24 che saranno disponibili nei pacchetti a partire dalle 19:00 di mercoledi 20 Marzo. I giocatori sono stati inseriti Nella ventisettesima Squadra Della Settimana poichè l’attaccante colombiano del Torino Duván Zapata che ha segnato un gol e fornito un assist Nella vittoria in trasferta sul campo dell’Udinese, il centrocampista uruguaiano del Real Madrid Federico Valverde che ha fornito tre assist Nella vittoria in trasferta sul campo dell’Osasuna ed il centrocampista tedesco del Bayern Monaco Jamal Musiala che ha segnato due gol e fornito un ...
