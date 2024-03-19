WWE | Becky Lynch è la Last Woman Standing… insieme a Rhea Ripley! Che finale per Raw!

Domani sarà il 17 marzo e negli USA questo è un giorno molto sentito: il St.Patrick’s Day, infatti, è un’istituzione in America vista la folta presenza di persone di discendenza irlandese. Tra ... (zonawrestling)
Becky Lynch visiterà la Casa Bianca nel giorno di San Patrizio insieme al Primo Ministro Irlandese Leo Varadka. La pluricampionessa WWE ha dichiarato ad Angela Barbuti del New York ... (zonawrestling)
Durante l’ultimo episodio di Raw, Liv Morgan ha reso pan per focaccia a Becky Lynch, interrompendo l’incontro tra The Man e Nia Jax. Questa tensione crescente ha portato il management a ... (zonawrestling)
Becky Lynch Creates History in the WWE Universe with Her 3/18 RAW Performance - RAW witnessed a historic moment as Becky Lynch, in her feud with Nia Jax, delivered an unforgettable performance in a last-woman standing match. The two powerhouses clashed in a titanic confrontation ...msn
WWE star Becky Lynch becomes a United States citizen - Another milestone was added on Monday with Lynch officially becoming a United States citizen. Michael Cole announced during Raw that Lynch had passed her citizenship test. Lynch a ...msn
BRAY WYATT: BECOMING IMMORTAL Documentary Will Explore The Life Of Late WWE Superstar; First Trailer Released - Exploring his incredible career, the movie will feature insights from Wyatt's fiancé and former WWE ring announcer JoJo Offerman, his brother Taylor Rotunda/Bo Dallas, John Cena, Becky Lynch, WWE's ...theringreport