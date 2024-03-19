WWE | Becky Lynch e i Last Woman Standing | una stipulazione decisamente fortunata per lei

Dopo un intensissimo Last Woman Standing, Becky Lynch è riuscita nell’impresa di piegare la resistenza di Nia Jax, che è capitolata dopo un’impressionante Leg Drop dalla scala sopra il tavolo ... (zonawrestling)
Domani sarà il 17 marzo e negli USA questo è un giorno molto sentito: il St.Patrick’s Day, infatti, è un’istituzione in America vista la folta presenza di persone di discendenza irlandese. Tra ... (zonawrestling)
Becky Lynch visiterà la Casa Bianca nel giorno di San Patrizio insieme al Primo Ministro Irlandese Leo Varadka. La pluricampionessa WWE ha dichiarato ad Angela Barbuti del New York ... (zonawrestling)
WWE Superstar Becky Lynch Successfully Obtains U.S. Citizenship - In the midst of her intensive training for the high-stakes WrestleMania 40 bout with WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, she’s been caught in a storyline conflict with both Liv Morgan and Nia Jax.msn
Becky Lynch’s Autobiography Draws Acclaim from Wrestling Elites - Lynch has scheduled book signing events in major cities including Boston, New York, and Los Angeles to meet fans and promote her story. The anticipation has been steadily building, and some members of ...msn
Becky Lynch Announces She’s Now Officially An American Citizen - Becky Lynch provides a major personal update. March has been a busy month for “The Man.” In addition to preparing for her WrestleMania 40 match against WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Becky ...yahoo