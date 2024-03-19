WWE | Becky Lynch e i Last Woman Standing | una stipulazione decisamente fortunata per lei

WWE Becky

WWE: Becky Lynch e i Last Woman Standing, una stipulazione decisamente fortunata per lei (Di martedì 19 marzo 2024) Nel main event dell’ultima puntata di Monday Night Raw, Becky Lynch ha sconfitto Nia Jax in un Last Woman Standing Match e dovrebbe aver messo finalmente un punto esclamativo alla storia con la Jax, così fa potersi concentrarsi sul suo match a WrestleMania 40 contro Rhea Ripley, match e sarà valido per il Women’s World Championship. stipulazione fortunata Ma facciamo un passo indietro e torniamo nel 2018, più precisamente ad Evolution, il PLE tutto al femminile della WWE che ad oggi, anche se sempre tanto chiacchierato, non ha mai avuto poi un seguito. In quell’occasione ci fu un altro Last Woman Standing Match fra Charlotte Flair e proprio Becky Lynch che uscì vincitrice ...
