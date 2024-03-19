The Idea of You | la rom-com con Anne Hathaway debutta con un punteggio perfetto su Rotten Tomatoes

The Idea of You: la rom-com con Anne Hathaway debutta con un punteggio perfetto su Rotten Tomatoes (Di martedì 19 marzo 2024) Il film vede l'attrice de Il diavolo veste Prada innamorarsi di un uomo molto più giovane di lei, nello specifico il leader di una boyband Mentre manca ancora molto alla sua uscita su Prime Video, sono fioccate online le prime recensioni di The Idea of You, il ritorno alla commedia romantica di Anne Hathaway, che hanno permesso al film di ottenere un punteggio perfetto su Rotten Tomatoes. Presentato al SXSW Festival, The Idea of You ha ottenuto il 100% su Rotten Tomatoes sulla base di cinque recensioni finora. Tra queste, anche quella dell'Hollywood Reporter che recita: "The Idea of You funziona meglio come piacere spensierato - una commedia romantica che regala qualche risata e vive del magnetismo ...
