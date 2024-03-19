The Idea of You | la rom-com con Anne Hathaway debutta con un punteggio perfetto su Rotten Tomatoes

Anne Hathaway è stata vista in lacrime alla premiere di The Idea of You al SXSW: Variety ha condiviso il video del momento, in cui l’attrice, visibilmente emozionata per l’accoglienza riservata alla ... (cinemaserietv)

Jermaine Eluemunor fullfilling teenage dream of playing for Giants that began at London game - Who could have possibly known back on Oct. 28, 2007, that an impressionable 13-year-old Jermaine Eluemunor would see that game, his first glimpse of the NFL, and be mesmerized not only by the ...nypost

Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow has hit Ukraine with almost 900 guided bombs in March, Zelenskiy says - Russia attacking Ukraine with drones, guided bombs and missiles, says president. Estonian PM urges Nato allies to increase defence spending to over 3% of GDP 14:41 Estonia’s prime minister, ...msn

ATC Telecom seeks conversion of debentures in India's Vodafone Idea worth $174 million to shares - Indian telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd said on Tuesday American Tower Corp (ATC) Telecom Infrastructure has requested conversion of debentures worth 14.4 billion rupees ($173.5 million) into equity ...msn