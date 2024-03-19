Teen Titans | in arrivo un film live action

Teen Titans

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a metropolitanmagazine©

Fonte : metropolitanmagazine
Teen Titans: in arrivo un film live action (Di martedì 19 marzo 2024) Secondo quanto riferito da The Hollywood Reporter, è in arrivo un film live action basato sui Teen Titans della DC. Introdotti originariamente in The Brave and the Bold #54 nel 1964, i Teen Titans sono un gruppo di giovani supereroi che insieme combattono il crimine e affrontano vari cattivi mentre si destreggiano tra le sfide dell’adolescenza e le loro relazioni. Guidato dal compagno di Batman, Robin, il gruppo include personaggi come Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy e Cyborg. In precedenza, i fumetti erano stati adattati nella serie animata Teen Titans per Cartoon Network, trasmessa dal 2003 al 2006 e che ha portato al film spin-off Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo, ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazine
  • Teen Titans

    Dopo la fortunata serie televisiva d’animazione Teen Titans Go! del 2013 e Teen Titans Go! – Il film, uscito nei cinema nel 2018, il team supereroistico di Teenagers targato DC è pronto a sbarcare ... (screenworld)

  • Teen Titans

    I giovani eroi della DC comics sono pronti a prendere vita, infatti pare che sia in lavorazione un film live action anche sui Teen Titans I DC Studios guidati da James Gunn e Peter Safran ... (tuttotek)

  • Teen Titans

    I DC Studios hanno in programma un film live-action sul giovane gruppo di supereroi. Concludiamo la settimana con un'entusiasmante notizia sul DCU: oggi è stato confermato che i DC Studios stanno ... (movieplayer)

10 Best Justice League Animated Movies, Ranked - Spread the loveHere are the 10 best Justice League animated movies, ranked from good to absolute best: 10. Justice League vs. Teen Titans (2016) A collision of generations as the Justice League faces ...thetechedvocate

MTSU Mondays: Teen tech whizzes compete; jazz pianist featured - The Tennessine Titans of Maryville, Tennessee, also earned a berth to the World Championships by winning the Inspire Award. Ken Currie, chair of the Middle Tennessee State University Engineering ...dnj

New Teen Titans Live-Action Movie In The Works At DC Studios - Rumours are swirling about potential casting choices for the Teen Titans live-action movie, with fans speculating on who will embody these cherished characters. The casting process is crucial, as it ...small-screen.co.uk

Video di Tendenza
Video Teen Titans
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.