Teen Titans | in arrivo un film live action

(Di martedì 19 marzo 2024) Secondo quanto riferito da The Hollywood Reporter, è inunbasato suidella DC. Introdotti originariamente in The Brave and the Bold #54 nel 1964, isono un gruppo di giovani supereroi che insieme combattono il crimine e affrontano vari cattivi mentre si destreggiano tra le sfide dell’adolescenza e le loro relazioni. Guidato dal compagno di Batman, Robin, il gruppo include personaggi come Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy e Cyborg. In precedenza, i fumetti erano stati adattati nella serie animataper Cartoon Network, trasmessa dal 2003 al 2006 e che ha portato alspin-off: Trouble in Tokyo, ...

