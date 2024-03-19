Kaos | Jeff Goldblum è un moderno Zeus nel trailer della nuova serie Netflix

Kaos: Jeff Goldblum è un moderno Zeus nel trailer della nuova serie Netflix (Di martedì 19 marzo 2024) La nuova serie, rivisitazione in chiave moderna della mitologia greca, arriverà in streaming prossimamente Netflix ha diffuso in streaming il teaser trailer di Kaos, in cui Jeff Goldblum interpreta una versione contemporanea del dio Zeus. Ambientato in un mondo in cui gli antichi dei greci non sono poi così antichi, Goldblum interpreta la divinità al vertice della catena: Zeus. Questo primo filmato rivela che le cose stanno per precipitare per l'umanità, poiché Zeus si riferisce a questo giorno come a un giorno "santo" prima che scoppi il putiferio. Rilassandosi presso le sue numerose piscine in tuta Adidas, le parole di Zeus "onoratemi" riecheggiano ...
