Austin, Washington non lascerà fallire l'Ucraina (Di martedì 19 marzo 2024) Il Segretario alla Difesa Usa Lloyd Austin ha promesso che gli Stati Uniti non lasceranno fallire l'Ucraina, anche se ulteriori aiuti rimangono bloccati al Congresso e le forze di Kiev devono affrontare una carenza di munizioni. Gli Stati Uniti non lasceranno fallire l'Ucraina", ha dichiarato Austin ai giornalisti all'apertura di una riunione nella Base di Remstein in Germania dei sostenitori internazionali dell'Ucraina.
