AEW | Tony Khan sarebbe ancora furioso con Jack Perry per quanto accaduto a All In

(Di martedì 19 marzo 2024) Come sappiamo, in occasione di AEW All In ci fu uno scontro trae CM Punk che portò al licenziamento di quest’ultimo e alla sospensione del primo. L’ex Jungle Boy èsotto contratto con la AEW, però di fatto non è più tornato ad apparire negli show della Compagnia ed oggi sta lavorando con la NJPW. La sensazione è chesiacon lui e che lo abbia “dirottato” verso il Giappone, almeno per un po’.con lui Secondoevidenziato da Dave Meltzer, durante Wrestling Observer Radio,con ...

AEW Star Chris Jericho’s Thoughts on Returning to WWE - Chris Jericho, a pivotal figure in All Elite Wrestling since its inception in 2019 and the first AEW World Champion, recently addressed speculation about a potential return to WWE. Despite his iconic ...yahoo

"See y'all at WrestleMania," "Tony Khan will regret" - WWE Universe explodes after top AEW star gets spotted on RAW - Fans urge a top AEW star to make his WWE return after he was present on tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW. The star being discussed is Matt Hardy. Matt is a former WWE Superstar who worked with ...msn

WWE: Stella della AEW presente tra il pubblico di Raw (VIDEO) - Le divergenze tra la AEW e la WWE sono note dall’inizio della federazione di Tony Khan. Eppure nell’ultima puntata di Raw a Raleigh in North Carolina, è stata avvistata una Superstar della All Elite ...spaziowrestling