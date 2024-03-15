Gaza | leader dem del Senato Usa Schumer scarica Netanyahu | Ostacolo per la pace | si voti | la replica | Israele non è repubblica delle banane

Leader dem Usa: “Netanyahu un ostacolo per la pace, si voti”
crisi di consensi per Benjamin Netanyahu e la sua sopravvivenza come primo ministro è “a rischio“. È quanto rivela il rapporto annuale dell’intelligence statunitense sulle minacce alla sicurezza ... (ilfattoquotidiano)
“Istituire un’amministrazione internazionale” nella Striscia di Gaza, “in cooperazione con i Paesi della regione e come parte della promozione dei processi di normalizzazione”. Lo ha chiesto Benny ... (ilfattoquotidiano)
Il Wall Street Journal riporta un messaggio recapitato all'inizio del mese da un corriere ad una riunione della leadership di Hamas in esilio a Doha. "L'alto numero di vittime civili sta aumentando ... (huffingtonpost)
Middle East crisis live: rows over Hamas’s latest Gaza ceasefire proposal
The Open Arms, towing barge with 200 tons of food for Palestinians threatened with famine, said to be five kilometres off Gaza coast. 10:13 US president Joe Biden will host the Irish ...msn
Palestinian leader appoints longtime adviser as prime minister in the face of calls for reform: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has appointed his longtime economic adviser to be the next prime minister in the face of U.S. pressure to reform the Palestinian Authority as part of Washington's ...wfin
Speaker Johnson floats stand-alone Israel aid plan after Schumer's comments made situation 'even more urgent':