WWE | Il LWO si qualifica per il 3 Way Tag Team match che sancirà gli sfidanti di Bron Breakker e Baron Corbin

(Di mercoledì 13 marzo 2024) Ieri notte ad NXT è andato in scena un primo tagdizione al 3 Way Tagin programma per il prossimo 2 aprile e da cui usciranno glidegli NXT TagChampionsin quel di NXT Stand & Deliver che si svolgerà nel giorno della Night 1 di WM 40. A contendersi un posto il LWO (Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro) e gli O.T.M. (co Nima & Lucien Price). Ecco come è andata. Avanti il LWO Il LWO, rappresentato da Joaquin Wilde e Cruz Del Toro, ha compiuto un passo in avanti verso i titoli di coppia NXT. Ieri notte, sconfiggendo gli O.T.M., si sonoti al 3 Way Tag ...

