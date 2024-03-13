WWE | Il LWO si qualifica per il 3 Way Tag Team match che sancirà gli sfidanti di Bron Breakker e Baron Corbin

WWE: Il LWO si qualifica per il 3 Way Tag Team match che sancirà gli sfidanti di Bron Breakker e Baron Corbin (Di mercoledì 13 marzo 2024) Ieri notte ad NXT è andato in scena un primo tag Team match di qualificazione al 3 Way Tag Team match in programma per il prossimo 2 aprile e da cui usciranno gli sfidanti degli NXT Tag Team Champions Bron Breakker e Baron Corbin in quel di NXT Stand & Deliver che si svolgerà nel giorno della Night 1 di WM 40. A contendersi un posto il LWO (Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro) e gli O.T.M. (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price). Ecco come è andata. Avanti il LWO Il LWO, rappresentato da Joaquin Wilde e Cruz Del Toro, ha compiuto un passo in avanti verso i titoli di coppia NXT. Ieri notte, sconfiggendo gli O.T.M., si sono qualificati al 3 Way Tag ...
