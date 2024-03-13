WWE | Il LWO si qualifica per il 3 Way Tag Team match che sancirà gli sfidanti di Bron Breakker e Baron Corbin

Notizie Correlate
Si arricchisce la card di NXT New Year’s Evil in programma il prossimo 2 gennaio. Andiamo con ordine. Prima di Natale Dragon Lee aveva difeso il suo North American Title contro Charlie Dempsey ... (zonawrestling)
Nonostante manchi ancora l’annuncio ufficiale, Dragon Lee fa ormai parte dell’LWO a tutti gli effetti. Succede pressoché di tutto durante il North American Championship Match visto a NXT ... (zonawrestling)
WWE NXT 12 March Results: Oba Femi Retains North American Title; Meta-Four Foils Trick Williams: Brooks Jensen faced North American champion Oba Femi. Ridge Holland had a one-on-one with Shawn Spears. The tournament to find the next Stand & Deliver contenders for NXT Tag champions Bron Breakker & ...news18
Roxanne Perez vs. Tatum Paxley, more matches announced for next WWE NXT: Roxanne Perez vs. Tatum Paxley is one of four matches official for the Tuesday, March 19 edition of WWE NXT. Perez's heel turn continued on this week's NXT episode as she demanded ...f4wonline
LWO qualify for WWE NXT Tag Team title number one contenders match: The first team has qualified for the WWE NXT Tag Team title number one contenders triple threat match set for April 2. The LWO's Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro defeated OTM's Lucien Price & Bronco Nima ...msn