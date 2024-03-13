UXLINK Raised Over $9M in Funding | Leading Investors include OKX Ventures and MatrixPort Ventures

UXLINK Raised

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a sbircialanotizia©

Fonte : sbircialanotizia
UXLINK Raised Over $9M in Funding, Leading Investors include OKX Ventures and MatrixPort Ventures (Di mercoledì 13 marzo 2024) LONDON, UK - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 March 2024 - UXLINK, a fast-growing Web3 social platform and infrastructure, has recently closed a new round of Funding, accumulating Over $9 million total investment. This round’s Investors include OKX Ventures, Web3Port Foundation, Manifold, UOB Venture, Comma3 Ventures, Cypher Capital, Kucoin Ventures, Gate Labs, Forgame (0484.HK), ECV,
Leggi tutta la notizia su sbircialanotizia

Altre Notizie

UXLINK Raised Over $9M in Funding, Leading Investors include OKX Ventures and MatrixPort Ventures: LONDON, UK - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 March 2024 - UXLINK, a fast-growing Web3 social platform and infrastructure, has recently closed a new round of funding, accumulating over $9 million total ...adnkronos

UXLINK Raised close to $10mln in funding: Unlike other social infrastructure projects that focus on one-way, following-only relationships, UXLINK is the first to focus on bi-directional, acquaintance-based social relationships, similar to the ...zawya

UXLINK Raised Over $9M in Funding, Leading Investors include OKX Ventures and HongShan: TOKYO, JAPAN / SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 March 2024 - UXLINK, a fast-growing Web3 social platform and infrastructure, has recently closed a new round ...malaymail

Video di Tendenza

Video UXLINK Raised
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.