Over 70 Hopeful Startups Primed for Hong Kong Mega Event of EPiC 2024 Grand Finale

Over 70 Hopeful Startups Primed for Hong Kong Mega Event of EPiC 2024 Grand Finale (Di mercoledì 13 marzo 2024) (Adnkronos) - •With the final stop of semi-final contest at Stuttgart, four-city world semi-final series for EPiC 2024 global pitching contest completed and Over 70 semi-finalists were selected •"Best-of-the-best" semi-finalists to gather in Hong Kong on 26 April 2024 and all applicants target US$45 million investment to be arranged, up to US$5 million in HKSTP venture funding, US$240,000 in cash prizes, plus partnership opportunities •Grand Finale set to feature stellar cast of judges with innovation gurus and leaders from Cathay, HSBC, MTR Lab and more to added in Grand Finale Hong Kong SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 March 2024 - With the completion of the last ...
