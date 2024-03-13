Il blush di Hailey Bieber è già il sogno di tutte e vi diciamo anche gli altri amati dalle star

Notizie Correlate
Hailey Bieber è tra le queen dei trend e dei prodotti lancio che poi diventano virali, puntualmente. E’ successo con i suoi lip tint, con i suoi prodotti skincare e adesso potrebbe accadere anche ... (metropolitanmagazine)
Hailey Bieber e la tecnica blush effetto acquarellato assolutamente da conoscere
Gigi Hadid chopped half her hair off (and you can watch the whole thing): ICYMI, Gigi Hadid is the latest celebrity to join the Bob Squad. The model just said goodbye to nearly half of her long blonde hair and documented the whole process on Instagram for our viewing ...glamourmagazine.co.uk
Hailey Bieber just caused this stick blusher to go viral as fans call it ‘the most perfect shade’: Hailey Bieber just dropped a major beauty bombshell – her brand Rhode is launching a brand new creamy blusher stick, and fans are already obsessed with its ‘perfect shade’ ...ok.co.uk
Drugstore gems to high-end splurges: Shop Meredith Duxbury’s favorite makeup: Eight beauty products approved by Hailey Bieber: Do your makeup and skincare like a model ... Gucci Beauty Luminous Matte Beauty blush in 'Tender Apricot' Meredith says she loves a peach-toned blush ...reviewed.usatoday