Il blush di Hailey Bieber è già il sogno di tutte e vi diciamo anche gli altri amati dalle star

blush Hailey

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a vanityfair©

Fonte : vanityfair
Il blush di Hailey Bieber è già il sogno di tutte (e vi diciamo anche gli altri amati dalle star) (Di mercoledì 13 marzo 2024) Hailey Bieber è assolutamente uno Zenith in quanto a bellezza: ma se c'è una tecnica che la it girl ha trasformato in arte è quella dell'applicazione del blush che lei ama in stick e cremosi (proprio come quello nuovossimo del suo brand Rhode). Qualunque sia il finish e la texture, le star, in generale, non rinunciano a questo cosmetico. Ecco quelli che hanno nella loro pochette make-up
Leggi tutta la notizia su vanityfair

Notizie Correlate

  • blush Hailey

    Hailey Bieber è tra le queen dei trend e dei prodotti lancio che poi diventano virali, puntualmente. E’ successo con i suoi lip tint, con i suoi prodotti skincare e adesso potrebbe accadere anche ... (metropolitanmagazine)

Hailey Bieber e la tecnica blush effetto acquarellato assolutamente da conoscere

Gigi Hadid chopped half her hair off (and you can watch the whole thing): ICYMI, Gigi Hadid is the latest celebrity to join the Bob Squad. The model just said goodbye to nearly half of her long blonde hair and documented the whole process on Instagram for our viewing ...glamourmagazine.co.uk

Hailey Bieber just caused this stick blusher to go viral as fans call it ‘the most perfect shade’: Hailey Bieber just dropped a major beauty bombshell – her brand Rhode is launching a brand new creamy blusher stick, and fans are already obsessed with its ‘perfect shade’ ...ok.co.uk

Drugstore gems to high-end splurges: Shop Meredith Duxbury’s favorite makeup: Eight beauty products approved by Hailey Bieber: Do your makeup and skincare like a model ... Gucci Beauty Luminous Matte Beauty blush in 'Tender Apricot' Meredith says she loves a peach-toned blush ...reviewed.usatoday

Video di Tendenza

Video blush Hailey
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.