The Movie Critic | trovato il protagonista del nuovo film di Quentin Tarantino?

The Movie

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

Fonte : movieplayer
The Movie Critic: trovato il protagonista del nuovo film di Quentin Tarantino? (Di martedì 12 marzo 2024) Sembra che Tarantino abbia trovato il protagonista del suo decimo e ultimo film Dopo i possibili casting di Tom Cruise e Brad Pitt, pare proprio che Quentin Tarantino abbia trovato il protagonista del suo decimo e ultimo film, The Movie Critic. Il rumor diffuso in queste ore da Jeff Sneider afferma che Shane Gillis potrebbe aver ottenuto il ruolo da protagonista, ovvero del Critico cinematografico del titolo, nel film di Tarantino. Tuttavia, si tratta solo di una voce al momento non confermata da nessuna fonte ufficiale e messa in dubbio anche dallo scooper di World of Reel, che non la ritene affatto probabile. The ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer

Notizie Correlate

  • The Movie

    Margaret Qualley indossa un abito nero sopra al ginocchio e un lungo giro di perle verde pistacchio quando ci incontriamo. Le mani sono rivestite da guanti di pizzo nero, quasi da dark lady. «In ... (iodonna)

  • The Movie

    ARRIVA NEI cinema DI TUTTO IL MONDO SUGA?Agust D TOUR ‘D-DAY’ THE MOVIE Dal 10 al 13 aprile nelle sale l’attesissimo film di SUGA dell’Encore Concert dei BTS con la speciale partecipazione dei ... (romadailynews)

  • The Movie

    Debutta in contemporanea nelle sale di tutto il mondo la versione cinematografica di SUGA?Agust D Tour D-Day THE MOVIE, l’elettrizzante film-concerto di Agust D, noto anche come Suga, membro dei ... (funweek)

The Movie Critic: trovato il protagonista del nuovo film di Quentin Tarantino?

Tonje Skar Reiersen • Producer of Pesta: One of the producers of the animated project in receipt of the Eurimages Co-Production Development Award at this year’s Cartoon Movie tells us more about this tragic love story ...cineuropa

From hotels to Hollywood: the story of the Hilton dynasty: Perhaps by coincidence, the nuptials coincided with the release of her latest Movie, The Father of the Bride. Conrad Hilton Sr paid for the star-studded wedding reception, which was attended by ...msn

Why did Vicky Kaushal make the perfect Sam Manekshaw, India's Braveheart Director Meghna Gulzar spills all: Director Meghna Gulzar talks about why she made this star-fuelled biopic jingoism-free Biopics in Bollywood are often criticised for glossing over their subjects’ flaws and eccentricities, but ...gulfnews

Video di Tendenza

Video The Movie
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.