Microsoft, 'hacker sostenuti da Mosca nei nostri sistemi' (Di venerdì 8 marzo 2024) Microsoft ha dichiarato oggi che il gruppo di hacker sponsorizzato dalla Russia, Midnight Blizzard, ha ottenuto l'accesso ad alcuni dei suoi archivi digitali di codici sorgente e sistemi interni, dopo un attacco rilevato a gennaio. Lo riporta il Guardian.
