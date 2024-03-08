Microsoft | ' hacker sostenuti da Mosca nei nostri sistemi'

OpenAI accusa The New York Times di aver hackerato ChatGPT per prove nel processo contro Microsoft e OpenAI. OpenAI accusa The New York Times di aver hackerato ChatGPT per prove nel processo contro Microsoft e OpenAI Si sono verificati sviluppi interessanti nel caso ... (windows8.myblog)

Microsoft says Russian state-sponsored hackers trying to breach its systems again: Microsoft said on Friday that Russian state-sponsored hacking group Midnight Blizzard was trying to breach its systems again using information it stole by hacking into the tech giant's corporate ...msn

Microsoft says Russian hackers stole source code after spying on its executives: Microsoft revealed earlier this year that Russian state-sponsored hackers had been spying on the email accounts of some members of its senior leadership team. Now, Microsoft is disclosing that the ...theverge

Belgium’s largest coffee roaster falls victim to cyber attack: Coffee Beyers from the Belgian town of Puurs-Sint-Amands has fallen victim to a cyber attack. hackers managed to break into the company's computer systems ...techzine.eu