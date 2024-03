Penelope Cruz da Chanel rivoluziona il look | il caschetto liscio è la tendenza per la primavera 2024

John Galliano speaks in new documentary: Gibraltar designer, 63, apologises for vile anti-Semitic comments after mounting comeback this year: The documentary includes interviews with some of fashion’s leading names, including Naomi Campbell, Penelope Cruz, Anna Wintour and Kate Moss, the latter of whom fondly recalls Galliano teaching her ...theolivepress.es

Gigi Hadid returns to catwalk at Chanel for Coastal Grandma collection in Paris: Chanel opened the final day of Paris Fashion Week this morning with a love letter to Deauville, the Normandy seaside town where Gabrielle Chanel opened her first shop in 1911. Over a hundred years ...standard.co.uk

Gigi Hadid makes rare catwalk appearance as she storms the Chanel runway in a chic black ensemble at star-studded Paris Fashion Week show: Gigi Hadid made a rare catwalk appearance as she stormed the Chanel runway on Tuesday. The model, 28, cut a chic figure in all black as she strutted her stuff during the star-studded Paris Fashion ...dailymail.co.uk