Lo “Stop WOKE Act” della Florida commette un “peccato del Primo Emendamento” | afferma la corte d’appello in una sentenza che blocca una parte del disegno di legge

Florida’s ‘Stop WOKE Act’ commits a ‘First Amendment sin,’ appeals court says in ruling that blocks a portion of the bill: A federal appeals court upheld a lower court’s ruling that part of Florida’s anti-“WOKE” law infringes on the free speech rights of employers.msn

Court Dumps Florida's 'Positively DyStopian' 'Stop WOKE' Law: A court has ruled that one of the signature laws of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration is unlawful. A federal appeals court ruled Monday that the Stop Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees (WOKE) ...msn

Florida’s Stop WOKE Act commits ‘the greatest First Amendment sin,’ appeals court rules: Ron DeSantis and Republican lawmakers placed on addressing race-related issues in workplace training — part of a controversial 2022 law that DeSantis dubbed the “Stop WOKE Act.” A three-judge panel of ...miamiherald