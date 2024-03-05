Lo “Stop WOKE Act” della Florida commette un “peccato del Primo Emendamento” | afferma la corte d’appello in una sentenza che blocca una parte del disegno di legge

Stop WOKE

Lo “Stop WOKE Act” della Florida commette un “peccato del Primo Emendamento”, afferma la corte d’appello in una sentenza che blocca una parte del disegno di legge (Di martedì 5 marzo 2024) La sentenza della corte d’appello sul “Stop WOKE Act” della Florida Una corte d’appello federale conferma che parte della legge anti-sveglia della Florida viola la libertà di espressione dei datori di lavoro, definendola un problema del Primo Emendamento. Il caso dell’Individual Freedom Act L’Individual Freedom Act, noto come “Stop WOKE Act”, firmato dal governatore Ron DeSantis ha l’obiettivo di contrastare l'”ideologia del risveglio”. Si concentra su insegnamenti o attività che possono suggerire discriminazioni basate su razza, colore, sesso o origine nazionale, ma è ...
