Wolf Night: Jonathan Liebesman alla regia del nuovo film Platinum Dunes (Di sabato 2 marzo 2024) Il regista del reboot di Tartarughe Ninja, JonathanLiebesman, dirigerà il prossimo film prodotto dallaPlatinumDunes, WolfNight. Il regista del reboot di Tartarughe Ninja, JonathanLiebesman, è stato ingaggiato per dirigere WolfNight. La sceneggiatura scritta da Will Honley e April Maguire è stata definita come District 9, ma con i lupi mannari. Liebesman è un regista sudafricano i cui film hanno incassato 1,3 miliardi di dollari al botteghino mondiale. Tra i suoi titoli figurano il reboot del 2014 di Tartarughe Ninja della PlatinumDunes, La furia dei titani della Warner Bros. e World Invasion della Sony. È ...Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer
Altre Notizie
WolfNight: Jonathan Liebesman alla regia del nuovo film Platinum Dunes: Il regista del reboot di Tartarughe Ninja, Jonathan Liebesman, dirigerà il prossimo film prodotto dalla Platinum Dunes, WolfNight.movieplayer
WWE: Bron Breakker breaks silence after lightning-fast win over 34-year-old star on SmackDown: WWE: Bron Breakker breaks silence after lightning-fast win over 34-year-old star on SmackDown ...msn
Heartwarming moment a Wolf breaks into a hospital to alert nurses and save its friend's life: Anyone who has ever spent the Night in a hospital will be familiar with the calm that ... However, a young nurse named Katie was surprised to find this calm disturbed by the arrival of a Wolf, who ...ohmymag.co.uk