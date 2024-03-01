EA Sports FC 24 SBC David Ginola Hero Tripla Minaccia Soluzioni Per Sbloccare La Carta

EA Sports FC 24 SBC David Ginola Hero Tripla Minaccia Soluzioni Per Sbloccare La Carta (Di venerdì 1 marzo 2024) David Ginola ha ricevuto la Carta speciale Hero Triple Threat per la modalità Ultimate Team del simulatore calcisitco EA Sports FC 24. La versione speciale può essere riscattata tramite una SBC che sarà disponibile fino alle 19:00 del 1° Maggio. Potrete riscattare la Carta dell’attaccante francese che ha militato nella Ligue 1 completando la Sfida Creazione Rosa che è ora disponibile in UT 24. I triangoli fanno parte del DNA del calcio. Crea i tuoi triangoli preferiti in Tripla Minaccia con i campioni del presente e del passato, grazie a ogg. gioc. Tripla Minaccia e agli Eroi Tripla Minaccia! Gli oggetti giocatori Tripla Minaccia e gli Eroi ...
